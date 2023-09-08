Sam Richards bought his son Ollie a pair of plain black shoes for the new school term and is furious after being told they go against the uniform policy.

Cwmbran High School sent out a letter in July informing parents that pupils will be expected to wear black shoes and trainers are not permitted.

Ollie was sent to school in plain, black, lace-up shoes which are unbranded. Ollie may have to go into inclusion or remain home until the shoes can be replaced.

Mr Richards, who is also a father to Charlie, 10 and Paige who is four weeks old, said he and his wife will only be able to afford to replace the shoes at the end of the month.

“My wife and I weren’t eligible for the extra financial help because we earn too much. That doesn’t mean we are in the position to buy shoes straight away," he said.

Plain Black school lace-up shoes that Ollie wore on first day back at Cwmbran High School (Image: Sam Richards)

He added: “We just had a new baby which makes it even worse. They phoned my wife and said he hasn’t got the right shoes, and she asked what the problem was.

“They told her that it was not in the policy, they need to be plain black. They can be branded but must not look like a trainer, which is understandable, but the shoes he had were plain black.”

His son Ollie, 12 started his second year at Cwmbran High School on Wednesday but was sent home before the school day had barely begun.

Despite informing the school of their financial situation, the family were told that Ollie would either be put in internal exclusion or stay at home for the rest of the month until the shoes were replaced.

Cwmbran High School's uniform policy states plain black shoes, with no trainers permitted, despite Ollie's shoes being Black school lace-up shoes (Image: Cwmbran High School)

Mr Richards added: “It is outrageous that he will not be allowed to learn until he has new shoes. We have explained to the school we are not in a financial place to replace the shoes until the end of the month.

“Kids have already had so much disruption, the cost-of-living crisis, COVID and teacher strikes, and they told my wife that he will not be allowed in until he has the new shoes.”

Cwmbran High School and Torfaen County Borough Council were approached for comment.