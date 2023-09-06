Live

Airport chaos as soldier accused of terror offences escapes

By Sallie Phillips

  • A soldier accused of planting fake bombs at a military base has gone on the run from prison, sparking an “urgent” police hunt.
  • Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, went missing from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday shortly before 8am, where he was being held awaiting trial for a terror offence, the bomb hoax and an alleged breach of the Official Secrets Act.
  • He has denied all the charges against him.

