- A soldier accused of planting fake bombs at a military base has gone on the run from prison, sparking an “urgent” police hunt.
- Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, went missing from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday shortly before 8am, where he was being held awaiting trial for a terror offence, the bomb hoax and an alleged breach of the Official Secrets Act.
- He has denied all the charges against him.
