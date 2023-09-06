A MAN has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions following his release.
Gwent Police are appealing for help to find Nathan Mulligan, 36, of Pontypool.
Mulligan has breached his licence conditions following his release from prison on Wednesday, August 2, and is now recalled to prison.
He received a sentence of three months and 20 days in prison for theft at Newport Magistrates on Thursday 8 June.
Mulligan has known links to Cwmbran and Pontypool areas.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or send police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter quoting log reference 2300265487.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.
