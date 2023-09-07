The funding has come from the national lottery and totals £10,000 for the year. The money will allow Feed to continue its good work within the community.

They provide support and protection to vulnerable people, including the elderly, homeless, refugees, abuse survivors and more. Anyone can come to the soup kitchen and will be provided with a main meal, snack, and a drink.

The kitchen will be run alongside Feed Newport’s long-standing food bank.

Manageress Gemma Walker said: “We are delighted that we have received a National Lottery award from the National Lottery Community Fund.

“This funding will be used to support our project over the next 12 months, feeding the hungry and homeless in our city.

“Since the cost-of-living crisis our resources have been stretched and our services have been limited but this grant will at least keep this vital service open.”

The soup kitchen, which is just part of what Feed Newport CIC does for the community, has been backed by Newport businesses and the community across the city, and is currently Newport’s only official soup kitchen.

Feed Newport have been described as a “lifeline” by Ms Walker to community service users and organisations who signpost clients to places for a hot meal.

This funding success comes hot on the heels of the creation of a successful breakfast club which ran during the summer holidays and will be run again this October half term in partnership with Newport City Council and GAVO.

It is hoped that Feed Newport will be able to continue to provide crucial support to those who need it in the community for years to come.

The soup kitchen will be open every Friday on Commercial Road in Newport City Centre.