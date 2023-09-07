From 17 September 2023, the default speed limit in built-up areas in Wales will reduce from 30mph to 20mph.

This includes roads where streetlights are placed no more than 200 yards apart.

The Welsh Government is introducing the legislation to make roads safer, reduce road collisions, encourage more people to walk and cycle and to safeguard the environment for future generations.

From this week, various speed limit road signage will be removed, including 20mph zones signs outside schools because these roads will be subject to the new default 20mph limit.

Reminder 20mph signs and those that indicate the start of 30mph roads have been installed and will be uncovered in the lead up to the new default 20mph speed limit coming into force.

Councillor Mandy Owen, Executive Member for Environment, said: "As a council we are doing all we can to ensure drivers are aware of the new speed limit and road infrastructure reflects the new speed limit as soon as it comes into force.

"While this will be a significant change for motorists, it's important to remember the new lower speed limit will make routes safer for other road users such as cyclists and pedestrians including children, people with disabilities, older people and parents with prams or pushchairs."

While most default 30mph roads will automatically reduce to 20mph, the council has identified 37 routes which will remain 30mph for 18 months while a review is under way, including sections of Newport Road, Ty Coch Way and Pontyfelin Road.

You can see the list of 30mph exceptions on the council website, as well as more information on the new speed limit and advice on how to replace short car journeys with walking or cycling.