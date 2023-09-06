POLICE have found a luxury car in Gwent after it was stolen in Cardiff.

The white Mercedes was dumped in Usk following the theft.

On Twitter, Gwent Police said: “Strange place to leave a vehicle?

"A member of the public in #Usk, who reported it to the Gwent police force control room thought so

"PC2509 was dispatched from #Team1

"After a few checks, vehicle was confirmed as stolen from #Cardiff

"Vehicle seized."