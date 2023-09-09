We look at their cases.

Robert John Junior Hayman

Lewis Knight

Darren Cunningham

Three drug dealers were involved in a criminal network trafficking cocaine in Gwent.

Robert John Junior Hayman, 31, from Newport, and Lewis Knight, 23, Darren Cunningham, 46, both from Risca, were locked up at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

They were caught following a Gwent Police investigation codenamed Operation Ascot which used mobile phone evidence to build a case against them.

Hayman was jailed for three years and 10 months, Knight locked up for three years and four months and Cunningham sent to prison for three years and seven months.

The three defendants are set to face a proceeds of crime hearing later this year.

Courtney Powell

Courtney Powell stabbed her neighbour with a wine bottle after smashing it over his head following bad feeling between the two.

The 25-year-old from Pontypool attacked Peter Colsey in June when he’d left his house for a cigarette.

She was jailed for 28 months after she admitted GBH with intent.

Michael Horton

A teenager armed with a 12-inch kitchen knife threatened to chop up police officers and blow up his mother’s house when he was high on drugs.

An armed unit was called to Bideford Close in Newport to arrest Michael Horton after he’d gone “completely and utterly out of control”.

The 19-year-old was sent to a young offender institution for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to threatening a person with a blade, criminal damage and threatening to damage property on June 29.

Andrew Williams

A criminal was rugby tackled by police when he tried to escape after being caught drug dealing outside a bingo hall.

Andrew Williams, 38, from Newport was followed by officers who had spotted him “acting suspiciously” on the city’s Usk Way while he was driving a Mitsubishi Colt car.

Jac Brown, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court the defendant was arrested on May 16 while carrying out a drug deal near Castle Bingo.

Williams pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

He had two previous convictions for trafficking heroin and was jailed for three years in August 2006 and six years in May 2013.

Williams was jailed for five years and seven months.