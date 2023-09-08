Up to £89.99 worth of Free Accessories and 100 trees planted

But that's not all. When customers purchase and register either the Acer Aspire Vero or the Acer Chromebook Vero 514, they are able to claim a free Vero accessory pack including a Vero laptop carry case a Vero mouse and a Vero mouse-mat worth £89.99 and Acer will have 100 trees planted via Ecologi for their device, Acer’s tree planting partner.

Acer UK and Disney UK collaborate to offer a real-life glamping adventure

With each purchase and registration of an Acer Vero product, customers will receive a free sticker set and are offered the chance to win a family glamping adventure inspired by the movie.

Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” which is now in cinemas and a must see this summer holiday

“Elemental” introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted, and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. The film explores humanity’s relationship with nature and how we can live more sustainably with the world around us.

You can buy the Acer Vero range from Amazon, AO, Argos, Curry’s, John Lewis – Click here for the Aspire Vero or here for the Chromebook Vero 514 and then on the Shop Now button.

Details of the promotion and competition can be found here

Prices start from just £399.

1 - Aspire Vero 15 (AV15-53P) is composed of 40% PCR material, while Aspire Vero 14 (AV14-52P) consists of 30% PCR material.

2. This series is ENERGY STAR®, TCO, and EPEAT certified, reflecting Acer’s commitment to the environment.