SHAUN KEITH RIDLER, 50, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on the M4 motorway between Junction 25a and Junction 26 on February 23.

KYLE DAVID BUSH, 30, of Monnow Walk, Bettws, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ASHLEY GIBSON, 25, of Ebenezer Drive, Rogerstone, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to failing to provide specimen for analysis and failing to stop on Edwin Street on August 13.

They were banned from driving for 20 months, ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and must pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM MORGAN, 37, of Caerau Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Malpas Road on January 26.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOANNE DAVIES, 36, of Nelson Drive, Newport must pay £768.52 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to being the occupier of a domestic property on November 1 last year who failed to take all measures available to secure a transfer of household waste produced on the property to an authorised person.

SAJDA ABBAS, 56, of Clyffard Crescent, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 63mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 25a on February 10.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTINE BOWEN, 60, of Llantarnam Close, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 27 on February 11.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

RYAN JEREMIAH, 31, of Chartist Way, Blackwood must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on February 9.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LAURA LOVELL, 36, of Melbourne Way, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the B4591 slip road to Junction 28 on the M4 motorway on February 10.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

PSR PIPELINE LIMITED, Moor View, Rassau, Ebbw Vale must pay £354 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.