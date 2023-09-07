St David's Hall

Cardiff

WHEN Dreamboys brought their tour to Cardiff I decided to take my mum along to see what it was all about.

We were seated ten rows from the stage and had a good view of the eye candy in front of us, near the front, where the atmosphere was as the boys interacted with the front row.

This is a two-hour show where you can let your hair down with your best friends, mum or even your nan.

The hall was filled with women of all ages, with the odd few men.

The show was raunchy enough to get hearts racing, as it wasn’t just the dance moves that got the audience all hot and flustered.

The Dreamboys knew how to leave the crowd wanting more.

I knew clothes would be removed but what I wasn’t prepared for seeing two dancers bare it all.

In between the dancing, and lack of stripping, two of the Dreamboys showed everything to the crowd which set off excitement in the audience.

It was a great show, but there was too much dancing and not enough stripping!

If you are prone to seizures parts of the show involve looking down at the floor to avoid the flashing lights.

Despite this, my mum and I had a good time.

But be prepared for the boys to bare it all, as there are no rules against them flashing everything!

By Kasey Rees