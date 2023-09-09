A NEWPORT man has appeared before the city’s magistrates' court accused of stealing a £10,000 car.
Benjamin Brown, 39, of George Street, has been charged with the theft of a BMW 3 Series from Dudlee Huggins on September 3.
No plea was entered and the case was adjourned to November 7.
Brown was granted conditional bail.
