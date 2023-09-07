Parts of St David’s Hall in Cardiff are made of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) and the closure will allow further checks to be carried out.

Cardiff Council said it had known about the presence of the concrete since 2021 and had followed national guidelines to ensure the building was safe but insisted there had been no safety issues.

“The decision has been taken in light of the recent change to advice on Raac in public buildings issued by the Health and Safety Executive and following further discussions with the council’s appointed independent structural engineers, and the council’s insurers,” a council spokesman said.

“A building management and health and safety strategy has been implemented at the venue for the past 18 months.

“This included regular inspections by independent structural engineers with specific Raac expertise.

“Throughout this time no issues were raised about the condition of Raac in the building and there was no evidence of deterioration, and this remains the case.

“However, the council has continued to engage with its insurers and expert structural engineers and, based on advice received today from those experts, we believe it is prudent and responsible to carry out intrusive surveys to further reassure ourselves and the public on the safety of the hall.”

The council said the further testing could take at least four weeks and it would look to reopen the venue as soon as possible.

The council spokesman added: “We know this will cause a lot of inconvenience and disappointment, and we would like to apologise to all our customers, but we hope you will understand that the safety of audiences, staff, artists, volunteers, and everyone at the venue is paramount, and that the council is obliged to act in response to the updated HSE guidance and expert advice.”