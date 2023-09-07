Jack Sharp, 24, was caught with more than 100 videos and pictures when the police raided his home in Blackwood.

There were 42 category A images, the most serious kind, 36 of category B and 30 of category C on the device.

Alexander Orndal, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant told police officers, ‘They are all mine. All I can say is that I’m sorry.’”

Sharp, formerly of Penywerlod Road, Markham, now of Bayleys Close, Empingham, Oakham, Rutland admitted three counts of making an indecent image of a child.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing an indecent image of a child.

MORE NEWS: Man, 26, jailed for having sex with 15-year-old schoolgirl

The offences were committed between September 15, 2021 and February 10, 2022.

The defendant has no previous convictions.

Hilary Roberts representing Sharp said: “He’s mortified and he wants it to be known how sorry he is.”

Judge David Wynn Morgan told the defendant: “This particular activity, which you've been indulging in for some time, is not just inappropriate, it is completely illegal.

“And if there were to be any repetition of this kind of behaviour, you would go straight to prison for some time.”

He added: “The primary concern of the court is the protection of the public.

“Protection of the public primarily involves putting into place arrangements that will assist you in never committing these offences ever again.

“If you were to be sent to prison, you would emerge from custody as an untreated sex offender and be just as much of a risk to the community as you were before.”

Sharp was sentenced to a two-year community order.

He must complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement as well as the iHorizon sex offender programme.

The defendant was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £420 costs.

Sharp was made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order.