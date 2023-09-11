IT'S back to business as usual after the summer break at Cwtsh Community and Arts Centre, on Stow Hill.
For its September First Friday event, Stuart from Newport’s Tiny Rebel Brewery, a Cwtsh sponsor, entertained an enthusiastic audience with a talk about the history and workings of the Tiny Rebel brewery plus a beer tasting session.
Then the newest exhibition at the Cwtsh gallery launched.
Paintings, Drawings & Objects by Garrod Roberts, former art teacher and member of the South Wales Watercolour Society, is running at the venue until October 8.
In addition to watercolour, Garrod works in a variety of materials and media, producing complex compositions over an intriguing range of subject matter.
Also on show is work by dolly peg artist Jayne Prothero and ceramics by Stephanie Roberts.
Viewing times at the Cwtsh are Friday, Saturday, Sunday 1pm to 4pm.
For more details go to www.cwtsh.org
