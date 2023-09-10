Chloe Wells sent in this picture of Cindybella

Nicola Gapper shared this picture of Daisy

Pamela Ann Ruijs shared this picture of Peaky

Charlotte Richards sent in this picture of Tokyo enjoying some leek flowers that were picked from the garden

Ian Fowler shared this picture of Smokey totally chilled after breakfast

Jan Griff sent in this picture of Jasmine having a snooze

Catherine Davies shared this picture of Nala, who came from Gwent Cat's Protection, snoozing and enjoying the sunshine in the conservatory

Paul Mcmahon sent in this picture of Wilson

Cerrys Wakefield sent in this picture of seven-month-old Shadow

Owen Edmonds sent in this picture of Hector among the flowers