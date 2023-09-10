A MAN was remanded in custody after he appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court charged with arson with intent to endanger life.
Jack Bell, 31, of Clifton Road, Abergavenny is accused of committing the alleged offence in the town on Sunday, September 3.
No plea was made by the defendant.
Bell is due to appear before the crown court on October 3.
