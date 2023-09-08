With the cost of living continuing to rise, it can be hard to handle everyday expenses, especially with a family.

If this sounds like you, perhaps a move to Swansea could help.

Swansea was named in the top 10 most affordable cities to raise a family in the UK, according to a recent study by Outdoor Toys.

The study compared the average costs of childcare, rent, utilities and broadband in cities around the country to come up with a list of the cheapest places to raise a family.

The south Wales city was named the seventh most affordable place for families to live behind the likes of Derry, Wakefield and Doncaster.

Swansea has been named among the top 10 cheapest places to raise a family. (Image: Getty Images)

Outdoor Toys said: "With the cost of living rising rapidly, it's getting harder and harder to afford all the necessary expenses that crop up when you’re raising a family.

"It seems like even playhouses will set you back the price of a bungalow these days."

Cheapest cities in the UK to raise a family

The top 10 cheapest cities to raise a family in, according to the study from Outdoor Toys, are:

Derry Wakefield Doncaster Carlisle Gloucester Preston Swansea Stoke-on-Trent Lancaster Kingston upon Hull

What makes Swansea one of the most affordable places for families to live?





Swansea was found to be the fifth best when it came to the average annual price of nursery, according to the Outdoor Toy study.

It was also fifth best in the UK when it came to annual utility costs.

Outside of Swansea, Newport (second) and Cardiff (fifth) were also found to be among the cheapest cities when it came to the price of broadband.