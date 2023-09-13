Roles are available for both existing PCV licence holders and those looking to train to be bus drivers.

Those looking to gain their licence will have all their training paid for and will receive a 33 day** holiday allowance and start earning from day one.

The company benefits include free travel, retail and leisure discounts, a pension, job security and flexible shift patterns.

The firm welcomes applications from all, irrespective of background, gender, ethnicity, race, religion, beliefs, disability, neurodiversity, sexual orientation or age.

So if you love driving, are passionate about excellent customer support and can deliver service with a smile, this could be the job for you!

Mark Tunstall, Operations Director at Stagecoach South Wales, said: “As a bus operator transporting millions of passengers every day, we are able to offer applicants a secure job with a great team and excellent rates of pay.

“We have increased our holiday allowance for new starters as we recognise how hard our drivers work and we want them to have time to spend with family and friends outside of work.

“Applications will be processed quickly by our operating teams with the aim of getting our new starters out on the road as soon as possible”.

Of course, being a bus driver isn’t just about driving.

You’ll be the lifeblood of the local community and the face of the business – playing an incredibly important role each and every day safely and comfortably transporting customers to work, to the high street, to our cities, towns and villages, to healthcare and community services, to days away and nights out.

Stagecoach South Wales operates an extensive network of local bus services in South East Wales, including in the unitary authorities of Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Newport, Monmouthshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Torfaen as well as services into Herefordshire.

Sounds like the job for you? Apply online now at stagecoachbus.com/careers

*£12 an hour whilst training

**25 days holiday with 8 bank holiday days