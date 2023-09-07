Among those to join the opposition frontbench in the Labour leader’s reshuffle this week are Newport East MP Jessica Morden, who has been made Parliamentary private secretary to Sir Keir. She is also a shadow minister in the shadow Welsh Office.

Meanwhile Torfaen’s Nick Thomas-Symonds has been made shadow minister without portfolio.

Writing on X - previously known as Twitter - Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “Delighted to be asked to continue to serve in the Shadow Cabinet of @Keir_Starmer. Working in the Cabinet Office, helping to shape @UKLabour’s vision for the future of Britain, is a great honour.”

Gwent’s other Labour MPs have also been given junior roles, with Newport West MP Ruth Jones made shadow minister for the environment, and Islwyn’s Chris Evans made shadow minister for social security.

Mr Evans Tweeted: “Delighted to join @leicesterliz’s DWP team as Shadow Minister for Social Security. An area I have always been passionate about and one that’s been totally neglected by the Tories for years. Can’t wait to get started!”

Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith has been made shadow deputy leader of the house, and Caerphilly’s Wayne David – who has said he will step down at the next General Election – is shadow spokesman for the Middle East and North Africa.

Writing on X, Mr Smith said: “Very Very pleased to be appointed to Keir Starmer’s front bench team as Shadow Deputy Leader of the House. Delighted to be working alongside @LucyMPowell in holding the Government to account, supporting democratic renewal, and helping shape Labour’s future programme for Government.”