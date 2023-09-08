At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday, September 7, the application by Tai Calon Community Housing for affordable housing at the former sheltered housing complex Glan-yr-Afon Court was discussed by councillors – nearly two years after a previous proposal had been rejected.

The scheme is for a mixture of flats, bungalows and semi-detached houses, but the numbers have dropped from 15 to 14 units and the area for development is a third smaller than in the previous application.

Tai Calon proposed building four two-bedroom houses, four three-bedroom houses, two two-bedroom bungalows, and four one-bedroom flats at the site, which also includes a small area of undeveloped grassland near the flattened complex.

The bungalows and ground floor flats would be designed to accommodate wheelchair access in order to meet the needs of potential residents with limited mobility.

How the development at Glan-yr-Afon Court in Ebbw Vale could look. Picture: Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council

There would also be 20 parking spaces for residents at the site.

Planning officer Joanne White advised councillors to approve the application and said: “I am satisfied the development now overcomes the previous reasons for refusal and complies with policy.”

Planning committee chairwoman, Cllr Lisa Winnett said: “I welcome this application.

“It’s much-needed accommodation, especially the bungalows as it’s something we are crying out for, and the ground floor flats with disabled access.”

Cllr David Wilkshire said that the developer had improved on the previous application and noted that the footpath would be maintained, and access had been agreed.

How the new smaller scheme on the right compares to the old proposal by Tai Cymru that was refused by councillors in 2022. Source: Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

But he wondered whether there were enough parking spaces at the site, especially if some of the residents would be receiving home care visits “two or three” times a day.

Highways officer Mark Hopkins said: “Every property has a parking space, and in some cases more than one.

“Visitor parking can be accommodated on the access road which is in the site as well.”

The committee went to a vote and councillors unanimously backed the scheme.

A sustainable drainage application will also need to be approved before building work can start.

Residents had argued against this scheme as it would result in a loss of green space that had been used by people for 50 years.

The official reason to refuse the application is that the benefit of affordable housing did not outweigh the negative impact of losing the parkland.

This decision was endorsed by the committee in January 2022.