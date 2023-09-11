The council's Parks team has been asking visitors which play facilities they would like at the popular park - and a new water play area seems to be top of the wish list.

The park previously had a splash pad, which was a popular attraction on a hot day - but was was closed in 2014 due to mechanical problems.

The council survey - available at https://tinyurl.com/yevcxh7f - presents participants with a number of potential new facilities at the park and asks them to rank them by preference. Among the options presented are a new skate park, a sensory garden, a ‘jumping pillow’ – and a ‘water play area’.

Jean Davies, 69, from Maesglas, says all her grandchildren enjoyed the splash pad before it closed.

“They had hours of fun at the splash park," she said. "I used to bring them here twice a week, and it was safe.

“Although the park is lovely, there’s not a lot for the little ones."

Jean Davies (left) and Joanna Harry (right) (Image: Sam Portillo)

Joanna Harry, 49, now takes her child to the splash pad at Victoria Park in Cardiff, which is too far away for mum Jean to come along.

“It would make a massive difference if they brought it back here,” Ms Harry said.

Newport council officers prepared a "detailed plan" to reinstate the splash pad in summer 2018 - but the site remains fenced-off and defunct.

Lauren Delahay, 33, says she would prefer a water play area to the other proposed additions, which include a jumping pillow and skate park.

“A splash park would be good for the kids, especially in the summer. It’s getting hotter every year and that would cool them down,” Ms Delahay said.

Mum Jackie Delahay, 55, added: “Kids aren’t bothered about skateboarding or golf. That’s more for teenagers.”

Lauren (left) and Jackie Delahay at Tredegar Park (Image: Sam Portillo)

Visiting from Cwmbran, Shannon Stokes, 27, says she would prefer the return of a splash pad because skate parks are already “everywhere”.

“It’s somewhere to take the children, and I think the people visiting skateparks are more likely to have a way of getting around,” she said, also pointing to Victoria Park as the nearest place children can enjoy an outdoor splash pad on summer days.

Other options included on the survey are a pump track – a type of track which can be used by cyclists, skateboarders, scooter riders and wheelchair users – extending the Wheels for All cycling scheme, a larger Multi-Use Games Area (or MUGA), or improved café facilities.

The survey also asks for views on equipment for children with disabilities and special needs, the park’s mini-golf area, and the importance of a space or facility for “organised community events and gatherings”.

A council statement reads: "Newport City Council's parks team are aiming to improve play areas in Newport.

"The project has secured funding to upgrade play areas to provide children with safe and fun spaces to play.

"The project is being undertaken with the input of the community, ensuring that the needs and preferences of local families are considered in the design process through multiple consultations."