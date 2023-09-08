At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council Planning Committee on Thursday, councillors received an update on the current position of planning appeals that have been lodged against the council.

The update is a standing item that is brought up at every Planning Committee meeting.

Head of planning, Steve Smith, said: “We have received a decision on the appeal at Springfield Cottage, Queen Victoria Street, Tredegar.

“The authority successfully defended the refusal and won the appeal.”

He said that the next stage would be to “open discussions” with the developer to sort out the “quite complex” access issues.

The appeal was lodged with Welsh Government planning inspectors earlier this year.

In January, the Planning Committee had followed officer’s recommendations and refused to agree access changes for a bungalow in Tredegar.

The application had been made by Crieg Jones for plot two at Springfield Cottage, Queen Victoria Street.

Mr Jones had received planning permission for a three-bedroom bungalow and vehicle access going through plot one in March 2022.

The narrow lane that would be used to access Springfield Cottage.

But the owner of plot one had refused to allow this access to be used, which led to the new application being submitted.

This recommendation was due to the council’s Highways Authority objecting to the proposal that access would come over the rear lane from Marian Close.

Highways officers had said that the lane’s narrowness gave pedestrians “limited opportunities” to get out of the way of oncoming vehicles.

The development is the second of two housing plots that had been formed following the demolition of three houses and their garages back in 2018.

Mr Jones’ planning agent had submitted arguments to PEDW (Planning & Environment Decisions Wales) that property owners living further down the lane use it to access the main road and this had set a “precedent” for down the lane.

Planning inspector Helen Smith said: “The main issue is the effect of the development on highway and pedestrian safety.

“The development utilises this substandard unadopted rear lane as the sole access for its occupants, and for visitors and service traffic.

“Its use would therefore be significantly increased by the development, including by large service or delivery vehicles.”

Ms Smith believed that the “intensification in the use” of the lane would increase the likelihood of drivers having to do “awkward reversing manoeuvres” along the narrow lane when met by oncoming vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists.”

Ms Smith said “The appellant has referred me to other dwellings which use the eastern section of the lane beyond the bollards as their primary access.

“The lane at this point is wider, has a different access and these dwellings appear to have been built some time ago.

“Therefore, these dwellings are not directly related to the development before me, and I have determined the appeal on its own merits.

“Any new development should be assessed in the light of current policies and standards.

“Any historic use of the lane would not justify perpetuation of poor highway conditions with the harm I have identified.”

Due to this she dismissed the appeal.