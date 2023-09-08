The Wales Media Awards showcase the best in Welsh journalism online, broadcast and in print every year.

Argus editor Gavin Thompson said: "The paper has been at the heart of Newport and Gwent for more than 130 years and it's lovely to get some recognition for the team, and to be able to support a worthy charity too.

"Of course, the most important thing is what our readers who buy the paper every day think and I'd like to take the opportunity to say thank you to them.

"We recently carried out a big reader survey and I've been going through the results of that and will be coming back to you soon to show how we've listened to what you said and will be working to make the paper even better."

Christine Warwick, chair of the Journalists Charity and a member of the Wales Committee, said: “The Journalists’ Charity is proud to be staging this year’s Wales Media Awards, celebrating the very best in Welsh journalism.

“I’m delighted to announce that this year we’ve received more than 200 entries – a record number. The calibre of entries is of a very high standard indeed – which will give the judges a very difficult job when it comes down to selecting the eventual winners.

“We look forward to an enjoyable evening of celebration in the company of colleagues and friends from across the industry and, of course, our loyal sponsors without whose support the awards would not be possible.”

The awards dinner takes place at Cardiff’s Parkgate Hotel on the evening of Friday, November 10.