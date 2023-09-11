Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Sienna-Lily Talbot was born on August 17, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb.

She is the first child of Sophie Leake and Jacob Talbot, of Newport.

Charlie Samuel Harri Jones was born on July 31, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 5oz.

His parents are Sarah and Lee Jones, of Cwmbran, and his big brother is Finley, nine.

Mum Sarah said: "Charlie ended up in NICU following a difficult delivery. It was a planned Caesarean section but he was breach and stuck in my pelvis.

"After four days intensive care and two days high dependency he was allowed back on the ward with me.

"The NICU team were amazing and his beads of bravery show his journey and all the procedures and milestones he hit.

"We are truly grateful to NICU and the staff there and on post op care."

Noah Francis Turner was born via a water birth on August 16, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 3oz.

His parents are Gabrielle Wood and Daniel Turner, of Gwent.

He is their first child and was the final baby for the student midwife which meant she qualified upon his arrival.

Charlie Pritchard was born 10 days early on August 16, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 11oz.

He is the first child of Ellie Fletcher and Lewis Pritchard, of Cwmbran.

Aneurin Rhain Williams was born 10 days early on July 9, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 6oz.

His parents are Nicola Burley and Christopher Williams, of Crosskeys, and his big brother is Reuben Ellas Gee, eight.

Aneurin was born on the 75th anniversary of the NHS and his parents chose his name because of the founder of the NHS Aneurin Bevan.

Aneurin's mum Nicola works at 2 Sisters Food Group in Rogerstone, where she and two other work friends all became pregnant within weeks and each were born three weeks consecutively of another.

Elijah George Lynn-Ludlow was born on August 22, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 9oz.

He is the first child of Samantha Thomas and Callum Lynn-Ludlow, of Pontypool.

Freddie Stephen Snellgrove was born on August 8, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lbs15oz.

His parents are Angela Grown and Luke Stephen Snellgrove, of Newport.

Freddie's siblings are Megan, 15, Miley, nine, and Jake, six.

Jac Hughes was born on August 24, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 13oz.

His parents are Stacey Carpenter and Geraint Hughes, of Pontnewydd, and his parents are Rhys, 14, Kai, 12, and Georgie, five.

Fleur Kay Anita Ceri Nisbeck-Jeffries was born three weeks early on August 23, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 8oz.

She is the first child of Isabel Nisbeck-Jeffries and Owain Pritchard, of Risca.