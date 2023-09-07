An eyewitness contacted the Argus at around 11am today, Thursday, saying the road in Langstone had lifted on both sides.

Both lanes of the busy A48 Chepstow Road were closed while water spewed from the hole in the ground.

Gwent Police asked motorists to find an alternative route while they helped to manage the “heavy flooding” between Langstone Lane and Langstone Court Road.

A statement from the force said: “Our officers are currently working with partners to manage heavy flooding between Langstone Lane and Langstone Court Road, in both directions.

"Diversions are in place to ensure your safety. If possible, please find an alternative route for your journey. Take care.”

One woman, stuck on the Newport side of the sinkhole, tried to find a way to her young daughter who was at nursery on the other side.

Newport Bus confirmed changes to their 73 and 74A & C services just after midday.

At around 2.30pm, Welsh Water confirmed it was in the process of repairing a large burst water main.

Priority services customers were offered bottled drinking water, with the burst main expected to impair the reliability and pressure of the supply.

Just after 5pm, Welsh Water told the Argus they had restored supplies to most affected customers.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of a large burst water main in the Langstone area of Newport and our teams are on site so that we can repair this as soon as possible.

"Chepstow Road and Old Langstone Court Road have been closed to enable us to undertake a safe repair and keep members of the public safe.

“Customers within the surrounding area may have experienced an interruption to supply or low water pressure. We have restored supplies to most customers affected and are working hard to restore the remaining customers’ as soon as possible. In the meantime, our priority services customers will receive bottled drinking water.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank customers for their patience during this time. We will continue to keep customers updated on our progress.”

Welsh Water has told the Argus they expect the repairs to run into the night, but an alert on the Traffic Wales website suggests the work may run until Tuesday, September 12.

Chepstow Road leads onto Junction 24 (Coldra) on the M4.