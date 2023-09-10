WE CHOSE 'funny' to be the theme for this week to tie in with the two trainee reporters we had in the office - comedians Nish Kumar and Josh Widdicome.

These pictures certainly brought a smile to our faces.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Goat: Got a light? Fleur de Lys. Picture: Alison James

Got a light? Fleur de Lys. Picture: Alison James

South Wales Argus: Fun: Mr Potatohead getting a closer look at the 'Pebble' sculpture in Chepstow, which everyone thinks looks like a foil-covered baked potato. Picture: David Barnes

Mr Potato Head getting a closer look at the 'Pebble' sculpture in Chepstow, which everyone thinks looks like a foil-covered baked potato. Picture: David Barnes

South Wales Argus: Laughing: Photographer Tracey Jean Russell's grandchildren found it funny when a box they were playing with collapsed

Photographer Tracey Jean Russell's grandchildren found it funny when a box they were playing with collapsed

South Wales Argus: Tongue: Eddie the dog licking bubbles off his nose. Picture: Julie Tattersfield

Eddie the dog licking bubbles off his nose. Picture: Julie Tattersfield

South Wales Argus: Smile: A happy-looking hedgehog. Picture: Dawn Gaynor

A happy-looking hedgehog. Picture: Dawn Gaynor

South Wales Argus: Words: Scrawled onto the back of an ambulance parked outside the Grange University Hospital. Picture: Sian McDermott

Words scrawled onto the back of an ambulance parked outside the Grange University Hospital. Picture: Sian McDermott

South Wales Argus: Toy: Blossom's attempt at hiding didn't go to plan, Tredegar. Picture: Matthew John Morris

Blossom's attempt at hiding didn't go to plan in Tredegar. Picture: Matthew John Morris

South Wales Argus: Water: Labradoodle Oreo enjoying his splash time at Tredegar House. Picture: Ross Owen

Labradoodle Oreo enjoying his splash time at Tredegar House. Picture: Ross Owen