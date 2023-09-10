WE CHOSE 'funny' to be the theme for this week to tie in with the two trainee reporters we had in the office - comedians Nish Kumar and Josh Widdicome.
These pictures certainly brought a smile to our faces.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Got a light? Fleur de Lys. Picture: Alison James
Mr Potato Head getting a closer look at the 'Pebble' sculpture in Chepstow, which everyone thinks looks like a foil-covered baked potato. Picture: David Barnes
Photographer Tracey Jean Russell's grandchildren found it funny when a box they were playing with collapsed
Eddie the dog licking bubbles off his nose. Picture: Julie Tattersfield
A happy-looking hedgehog. Picture: Dawn Gaynor
Words scrawled onto the back of an ambulance parked outside the Grange University Hospital. Picture: Sian McDermott
Blossom's attempt at hiding didn't go to plan in Tredegar. Picture: Matthew John Morris
Labradoodle Oreo enjoying his splash time at Tredegar House. Picture: Ross Owen
