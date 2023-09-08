The Queen passed away at the age of 96 on the Balmoral estate in Scotland last year.

Her death brought an end to a 70-year reign, the longest in history of Great Britain, having ascended the throne following the death of her father, King George VI on 6 February 1952.

Queen Elizabeth had 'no regrets' when she died

At the time, King Charles paid tribute to his mother, calling her an "inspiration" in his first address to the nation.

King Charles said: "I speak to you with feelings of profound sorrow.

"Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother.

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

The King added how the “affection, admiration and respect” the Queen inspired “became the hallmark of her reign”, adding: “And, as every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humour and an unerring ability always to see the best in people.”

Charles said that when The Queen came to the throne: “Britain and the world were still coping with the privations and aftermath of the Second World War, and still living by the conventions of earlier times. In the course of the last seventy years we have seen our society become one of many cultures and many faiths.

“As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.”

The King said he was creating his son and heir, William, Prince of Wales adding: “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

He also wanted to express his love "for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas”.

The King ended his address by saying: “To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May ‘flights of angels sing thee to thy rest’.”

The former Prince of Wales automatically became King following the death of Queen Elizabeth but he formally became King through a historic Ascension ceremony on Saturday, September 10.

The Queen's life in pictures

He was coronated earlier this year on May 6 alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey.

Remembering the Queen one year on

Born on April 21, 1926, during the reign of her paternal grandfather King George V, Queen Elizabeth II went on to be Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on February 6, 2022.

As the oldest daughter of King George VI, she became Queen following his death in 1952 while on a tour of Australia and New Zealand with her late husband, Prince Philip.

Her coronation took place the following year and she was crowned aged 27.

She became one of the most-loved figures around the world travelling more widely than any other monarch during her extraordinary reign.

Elizabeth II became the first British monarch in history to reach her Platinum Jubilee, in June of 2022.

Her reign stretched from the post-war years through a new millennium and into a radically altered 21st century.

Her time on the throne saw 15 prime ministers from the Second World War leader Sir Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.

She died on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children: King Charles, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.