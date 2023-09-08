The coin, made with almost 4kg of gold and more than 6,400 diamonds, has been valued at around £18.5million.

The world record for the most expensive coin is £15.17million, paid for a rare "double eagle" gold coin at auction in 2021.

Produced by the East India Company, the coin has been launched to mark the one year anniversary of the Queen’s death.

It has been described as a “labour of love” by the company.

Sanjiv Mehta, CEO of The East India Company said: “For seventy years, during a period of great change in Britain, the Commonwealth and internationally, Queen Elizabeth II loyally carried out her duties as Sovereign, Head of State, and Ambassador of the principles of loyalty, freedom, friendship and peace.

“Queen Elizabeth II was an inspiration for many generations, embodying the virtues which guided her through the past seven decades and which are celebrated in this rare and exceptional tribute.

“I had the idea to embark on a mission to include all British citizens as well as all those fascinated and engrossed by Queen Elizabeth II and the history of Britain in an inclusive way to share in her achievement.

“As Queen and Monarch of the British Empire for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II’s reign remains unrivalled in modern times and incomparable to that of any Sovereign in the history of Great Britain and such likely never to occur in the generations to come.”

Here is a list of rare coins compiled by the Royal Mint, with information about the year of release, denomination, design features and whether or not the coin is still in circulation: