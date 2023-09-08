The beloved monarch sat on the throne for 70 years before her death on September 8, 2022.

Following her passing, memories of the Queen were shared by many.

And the Queen’s favourite TV show was revealed by Prince Harry and Prince William’s press secretary on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

The Queen liked to watch Coronation Street

Ed Perkins was on ITV Good Morning Britain on the morning of the Queen’s funeral alongside Ed Balls.

Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard interviewed the royal expert about the Queen’s viewing habits.

Speaking of Netflix hit show, The Crown, he said: "She watched Coronation Street, she had a lot of box sets and I know Prince Harry said he watched it but whether she watched it herself..."

Ed Balls replied: “Of course she did.” Mr Perkins smiled as Susanna and Ben laughed outside Westminster Abbey.

Remembering the Queen one year on

Born on April 21, 1926, during the reign of her paternal grandfather King George V Queen Elizabeth II went on be Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on February 6, 2022.

As the oldest daughter of King George VI, she became Queen following his death in 1952 while on a tour of Australia and New Zealand with her late husband, Prince Philip.

Her coronation took place the following year and she was crowned aged 27.

She became one of the most-loved figures around the world travelling more widely than any other monarch during her extraordinary reign.

Elizabeth II became the first British monarch in history to reach her Platinum Jubilee, in June of 2022.

Her reign stretched from the post-war years through a new millennium and into a radically altered 21st century.

Her time on the throne saw 15 prime ministers from the Second World War leader Sir Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.

She died on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children: King Charles; Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.