Pupils were due to return to Ty Sign Primary School on Monday, September 4, but a letter sent out to parents and carers that morning confirmed speculation the site would not be ready until the following week.

The letter from headteacher Becky Sims said: “A risk assessment was undertaken with support from the Health and Safety officer, and it was jointly agreed that unfortunately the premises are not yet safe to be open to pupils.

“Therefore, I have been advised by the Local Authority that the school will remain closed to all year groups this week. We are planning to re-open to all learners on Monday, September 11.”

Caerphilly County Borough Council has now indicated the school will re-open on Tuesday, September 12.

Rhianon Passmore, MS for Islwyn, said she was “grateful” that the council acknowledged communication should have been clearer with families affected by the short-notice news.

“I am grateful that the local educational authority has acknowledged that communication could have been clearly made to myself as the Member of the Senedd for Islwyn and more importantly to the families of children who were starting school for the first time,” Ms Passmore said.

“It is imperative that our school sites are safe and welcoming learning environment. I know that the Council will ensure that this is the case for when the children return next week.

“All parents and carers will be written to with the information being clearly communicated to them.”