The order for part of St Julians will run from 7pm today, Thursday, September 7, until 7pm on Saturday, September 9.

The affected area includes the Old Barn Estate and Badminton Road.

Gwent Police issued four dispersal orders over a two-week period last month, affecting parts of Blackwood and Rhymney.

Dispersal orders give police officers extra powers in directing groups to leave an area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed, or if officers believe their behaviour may lead to ASB.

If they return after being moved on, they face being arrested.

The areas affected include: