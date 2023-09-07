POLICE have imposed a two-day dispersal order in one area of Newport.
The order for part of St Julians will run from 7pm today, Thursday, September 7, until 7pm on Saturday, September 9.
The affected area includes the Old Barn Estate and Badminton Road.
Gwent Police issued four dispersal orders over a two-week period last month, affecting parts of Blackwood and Rhymney.
Dispersal orders give police officers extra powers in directing groups to leave an area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed, or if officers believe their behaviour may lead to ASB.
If they return after being moved on, they face being arrested.
The areas affected include:
- Badminton Road;
- Buttermere Way;
- Caerleon Road;
- Coniston Close;
- Ennerdale Court;
- Old Barn Road.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here