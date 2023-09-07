Alongside her This Morning and Dancing On Ice duties, the beloved broadcaster is set for more primetime roles with her team having a "number of conversations".

This comes after Holly and Alison Hammond appeared at the National Television Awards where This Morning ended its 12-year winning streak to The Repair Shop.

Jack Whitehall is 'so excited to have started a family of my own'





Despite this, a source told the Mirror, "It’s very much business as usual" for Holly Willoughby and that the This Morning star handled the night well.

ITV looking to 'bulk up' Holly Willoughby's 'roster' as it offers her more primetime roles

Of potential new roles, the soruce said: “Holly loves This Morning, sees her future very much on the sofa and is not going anywhere. But she is always keen to listen about any new ideas, and opportunities, particularly in primetime, to co-exist along her daytime role.”

It was said that ITV rival the BBC is also keen to work with her.

This comes after speculation that the BBC was looking to snatch Holly Willoughby up following the Philip Schofield controversy which shook the morning programme to its core.

Of the previous This Morning drama involving the former co-host, the source said that Holly had "fully moved on".

They added: “It was a tough time, but Holly didn’t do anything wrong, and she has always been really upfront and honest. In fact the fall-out has only made her mentally stronger, in many respects.”