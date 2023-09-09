MCCAULEY DIMMICK, 19, of Central Street, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Penallta Road on August 13.

He was fined £300 and must pay a £120 surcharge and £85 costs.

LEE EVANS, 53, of Goldcroft Common, Caerleon, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving when using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A4042 in Cwmbran on February 6.

He must pay £416 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PIERRE EMMANUEL CREPIN, 56, of Tregarn Road, Langstone, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on December 3, 2022.

He must pay £951 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL BREWSTER, 74, of Maple Avenue, Ty Sign, Risca was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Tredegar Street on August 14.

He was fined £190 and must pay a £76 surcharge and £85 costs.

DENIS COURT, 43, of Twyncynghordy Place, Brynmawr was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on King Street on August 12.

He was fined £320 and must pay a £144 surcharge and £85 costs.

DAWID SZKUDLAREK, 27, of Bryn Milwr, Hollybush, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivate and a cannabis derivative in his blood on St Stephens Road, Newport on May 1.

He was fined £500 and must pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs.

CAMERON LLOYD, 28, of Claude Road, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Buxton Court, Lansbury Park on August 13.

They were banned from driving for two years, ordered to carry out 70 hours of unpaid work and must pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

KERRIE-LYN PUSEY, 43, of Upper Wood Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on White Rose Way, New Tredegar on February 22.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JULIE MORGAN, 60, of Woodland Street, Cwmbran was conditionally discharged for 12 months and must pay £350 for keeping an unlicenced vehicle on October 20, 2022.

CATHERINE OGDEN, 32, of Saron Place, Ebbw Vale must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance in Cwm on January 23.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SUSAN ST JOHN, 46, of Magor Street, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on December 4, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LAUREN BARRY, 41, of Doctor's Garden, Pontymiser, Risca was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A467 at Abercarn on August 14.

She was fined £120 and must pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.