A MAN has appeared in Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with being in breach of a sexual harm prevention order.
David Robb, 82, is accused of communicating with a child under 16, namely 13, which he was prohibited from doing, failing to present internet enabled devices on request and downloading encryption software.
The alleged offence is claimed to have taken place on August 7.
The defendant is due to appear at the crown court on September 20.
Robb, of Edward Street, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article