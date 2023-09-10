David Robb, 82, is accused of communicating with a child under 16, namely 13, which he was prohibited from doing, failing to present internet enabled devices on request and downloading encryption software.

The alleged offence is claimed to have taken place on August 7.

The defendant is due to appear at the crown court on September 20.

Robb, of Edward Street, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly was remanded in custody.