It was a wonderful day of togetherness, joy, and brilliant entertainment right across the city centre – it was just so joyous, and it was incredible to see the city centre so alive with colour and music.

Huge, huge congratulations to everyone involved in putting the day’s programme together – you are a credit to our city, and you have created something very special.

During the Parliamentary recess, I met with lots of inspiring community groups and businesses who are all working hard to make a difference in their communities.

From huge multi-national companies like Amazon to wonderful groups like Wye Valley Gymnastics (who I met to present their Impact Award from British Gymnastics) to the Caldicot Baby Bank, Newport Saints and so many others, there are a huge number of brilliant things happening across Newport East.

One of those brilliant things is the steel production at Tata Llanwern.

I visited the Zodiac line last month to hear about some of the innovative new technologies that are being employed at the site in the manufacturing of world-class steel in the automotive industry, with Newport-made steel being used by VW, Jaguar Landrover, Audi and many other big names.

It’s great to know that even in the face of challenging times for the steel industry, Newport continues to produce world-class steel. something which the next Labour government will wholeheartedly work with the steel industry to grow and expand on.

Just last week, Keir Starmer talked about his plans for more British-made steel to be used in large projects, such as new warships and large infrastructure, as part of the Labour’s drive to buy, sell and make more in Britain to boost the economy and create more good, well-paid jobs across the country. You can read more about this here – linktr.ee/jessicamorden

My team and I can help with a whole range of issues from pensions to passports, benefits to immigration, police issues and lots more.

If there’s an issue that you’d like to raise with me, please get in touch to book an appointment at my next resident advice surgery. Call 01633 841725 or email me at Jessica.morden.mp@parliament.uk

You can also use the contact form on my website at jessicamorden.com