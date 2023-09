Charles, in words written and audio spoken at Balmoral Castle where the Queen died on September 8, 2022, said he recalled with “great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us”.

Friday, September 8 marks a year since the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, who served as Queen for 70 years, died peacefully of old age at 96 just months after celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

The photograph chosen by Charles is in colour and was taken by Cecil Beaton and shows a young Queen, then 42, at an official portrait sitting in 1968.

King Charles has released a favourite photograph of the late Queen Elizabeth II (Image: Royal Collection Trust/His Majesty King Charles III 2023)

In the photograph, she is standing sideways and smiling while wearing her Garter robes and the Grand Duchess Vladimir’s Tiara, made of 15 interlaced diamond circles.

In his short tribute, the King also thanked the nation for the love and support shown to him and Queen Camilla during his first year as monarch and pledged their continued service.

“In marking the first anniversary of Her Late Majesty’s death and my accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” the King said.

“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.”

The written message was signed Charles R.

King Charles wrote a message marking the first anniversary of his mother's death (Image: Buckingham Palace/His Majesty King Charles III 2023)

According to reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to attend a special service in St Davids Cathedral in St Davids, west Wales in memory of the Queen.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid tribute to the late Queen, reflecting on her legacy.

“With the perspective of a year, the scale of Her Late Majesty’s service only seems greater,” he said.

“Her devotion to the nations of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth only seems deeper. And our gratitude for such an extraordinary life of duty and dedication only continues to grow.”

Mr Sunak said he treasured his memories of meeting the Queen and was struck by her “wisdom, by her incredible warmth and grace”, but also her “sharp wit”.

“People across the UK – whether they had the good fortune to meet Her Late Majesty or not – will be reflecting today on what she meant to them and the example she set for us all,” he added.

Former prime minister Liz Truss has opened up about her final encounter with the late Queen, describing how the “upbeat” and frail but “mentally alert” monarch told her they would be “meeting again soon”.

The Queen welcomed Ms Truss to her home in Aberdeenshire on September 6, 2022 to appoint her as prime minister.

“She was very, very keen to reassure me that we’d be meeting again soon. It was very important to her,” Ms Truss told GB News.

She added: “She was very determined to do her duty, right to the end.”

The Queen died two days later with Ms Truss describing the scene as she waited in Downing Street when the confirmation came at around 4.30pm.

“We were in the Downing Street flat with, officials, other people. So when the news came through, it was sort of confirming all the worst fears that we’d had.”

Ms Truss said she felt very sad but her mind also turned to the practicalities of the days to come.

“You know, part of your brain is thinking, ‘my goodness me, this is a momentous occasion. This is our Queen who’s been on the throne for 70 years, the absolute backdrop to our lives is now gone’,” she said.

“But, also, I tend to focus on the practical in those types of moments and just thinking ‘right, I need to make sure my speech is ready. I need to make sure the right people are informed’.”

When she spoke to the King to express her condolences on the phone the day his mother died and his reign began, she recalled the King was “very, very resolute”.

Over the summer, Charles has been staying at his Birkhall residence and Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

He isn’t expected to have time to see his son, the Duke of Sussex, who flew to London for a WellChild award ceremony on Thursday evening ahead of the start of the Invictus Games in Germany.

On Friday, soldiers and horses who took part in the state funeral procession and proclamation salutes signifying the new reign are to return to perform Accession Day gun anniversary salutes in the King’s honour.

Captain Amy Cooper, who was the lead rider in the procession which carried the Queen’s coffin to lie in state in Westminster Hall, will give the order to fire a 41-gun salute at midday in London’s Hyde Park.

Almost all of the King’s Troop riding out, in their distinctive dress uniform of gold braided jackets and busby hats accompanied by the Band of the Grenadier Guards, played a role in the final farewell to the Queen a year ago.

A 62-gun salute will also be fired at the Tower of London by The Honourable Artillery Company with the regiment and the King’s Troop both responsible for gun salutes following the death of the late monarch.

Bells will be rung at Westminster Abbey at 1pm in commemoration of the King’s accession.