The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Windsor, will visit west Wales where they will meet local communities in and around St Davids.

Their Royal Highnesses will visit St Davids Cathedral to commemorate the life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death.

St Davids is the only UK cathedral where, since the Reformation, the Sovereign has had a special stall in the Quire among the members of the Chapter, and Her Late Majesty sat there on four occasions during her visits to St Davids over the years.

The present cathedral dates from 1181 and welcomes around 300,000 visitors every year. It has been a site of pilgrimage and worship for over 1,400 years, since St David, the patron saint of Wales, settled there with his monastic community in the sixth century.

The Prince and Princess will join a short private service which will include a commemoration of Her Late Majesty’s life, before meeting members of the local community in the adjacent cloister.

The guests will include local people who met Her Late Majesty during her visits to the city