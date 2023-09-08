Jealous Mario Williams, 42, from Ebbw Vale became incensed with the woman because he thought she was spending too much time on her phone.

She had in fact been dealing with customers on her Facebook page after they’d arrived home from a day out drinking.

His now former partner had gone upstairs to get away from him before he followed her and started to drag her out of bed by her feet.

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “She slapped him in the face before he punched her directly to the left side of her face.

“It caused what she described as immediate and excruciating pain and caused blood to immediately pour from her nose.

“She realised that she'd been seriously injured because she felt a crack to her jaw and she couldn't close her mouth.

“The victim described the defendant as an ex-boxer and therefore somebody who knows how to deliver a punch.

“She was in complete shock, she was hysterical, she was crying and she was telling him to get off her.”

Williams had “consumed a considerable amount of alcohol” throughout the day.

The woman drove herself to hospital where she was told her jaw was fractured in two places and she later had metal plates inserted into her face.

In a victim impact statement, she said: “I've been in constant pain since the incident and I had to have painkillers for several weeks which prevented me from driving, causing me to be isolated in my home.

“Ten weeks after surgery I could not eat solid foods which had caused me to lose over two stone in weight.

“I am worried my injuries will be lifelong.”

Williams, of Blaen Wern, Llys Onnen, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with the assault taking place in Ebbw Vale on January 19.

He had a previous conviction for GBH from 2004 after he bit off part of another man’s ear during a fight at a party.

Jeffrey Jones representing Williams said he there was a character reference from his client’s boss which described him as a “good employee and team player”.

His barrister added: “He’s not heavily convicted and there’s not a pattern of domestic violence.

“He was slapped first and there was provocation, although his response was not self-defence.”

The judge, Recorder Jonathan Rees KC, told Williams: “You have not shown remorse and you have tried to blame your victim.”

The defendant was jailed for 21 months.