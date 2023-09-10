The Parkgate Hotel, which is a regeneration of Cardiff’s former head post office and the old county court and part of the Celtic Collection (which also includes the Celtic Manor), has also been awarded four silver star hotel status.

The Sorting Room, a restaurant based at The Parkgate Hotel which opened in October 2021, has been awarded two AA Rosettes for culinary excellence.

With many spaces for dining and socialising, The Parkgate Hotel has 170 guest bedrooms and suites, a signature restaurant and bar, a tea lounge, and a luxurious rooftop spa with panoramic views.

The AA, which has long been a marker of leading restaurant and hotel venues, celebrates the crème de la crème of UK hospitality.

Following a visit from an anonymous inspector, the hotel was reviewed against nine quality assessment areas, ranging from standards of service to cleanliness and quality of food.

Praising The Parkgate Hotel’s “intrinsic quality and spaciousness” and “engaging and welcoming attitude from the team”, the AA inspector’s report described the hotel as a “pleasure to visit.”

The inspector also paid tribute to the hotel’s vibrant brasserie restaurant, The Sorting Room, highlighting the “excellent cuisine”, “robust flavours” and “bold presentation” of the food which contributed to the decision to award the restaurant two AA Rosettes.

The Parkgate Hotel’s general manager, Damien Martin, said: “We are extremely proud to have been awarded four silver star hotel status and two rosettes by the AA.

"This recognition is a testament to our commitment to luxury hospitality, exceptional food, and unparalleled guest experiences.

“Our talented team consistently go above and beyond to ensure that hotel residents and local diners alike enjoy a memorable visit, and this only reinforces our position as one of Cardiff’s most luxurious destinations.”

Located on Westgate Street, The Parkgate Hotel is part of The Celtic Collection group of hotels.

For more information and reservations, visit www.theparkgatehotel.wales