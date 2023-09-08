Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) has hit the headlines nationally in recent days - with schools and many other buildings being forced to close over safety concerns.

Now, the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABHB) have confirmed that Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny is also affected by RAAC.

A spokesman for the health board said: “We have undertaken thorough assessments on the prevalence of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC)."

ABHB said assessments were carried out as a result of "an issue being identified with RAAC at a range of NHS and other public sector buildings across the UK, including several properties in Wales" - one being Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny.

However, ABHB were quick to offer reassurances to patients, staff and the wider community that the extent of the RAAC problem is not as widespread as has been reported in other similar facilities.

“Our position is different from the one in Withybush Hospital (Hywel Dda University Health Board), which has recently been publicised," they said.

"Currently, the scale of the problem at Withybush is having a significant impact on the delivery of services on the site and, to date, three wards have been closed at the hospital.

"This has resulted in patients being transferred to other hospitals in West Wales, and is the reason for Hywel Dda University Health Board calling a major incident."

ABHB said that "thankfully, we are not in that position".

Despite the closure of four offices, a small section of the restaurant and the chapel, there have been closures to clinical patient areas which have not been affected at this time.

“We continue to conduct regular inspections to ensure the site remains safe and to ascertain the extent and financial impact of this problem, and have undertaken this temporary remedial works in the meantime," a spokesperson said.

"As this work progresses the Health Board, alongside expert structural engineers, NHS Wales Estates, and Welsh Government, will consider the full extent of the work needed at the hospital.

“We will keep our patients, staff and communities updated with the result of this ongoing work.”