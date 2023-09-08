Superdrug will be pulling down the shutters on several sites across the country, including one in south Wales.

The health and beauty chain has stated store closures will stay at a minimum. There will also be a number of stores set to open.

Superdrug stores to close:

Bromsgrove

Llanelli

Newbury

The store in Bromsgrove is the first to shut with doors closing on November 18. The location in Llanelli will follow weeks later in December and a date is yet to be announced for the Newbury branch.

A spokesperson for Superdrug said: "Our store estate continues to perform well, and we plan to invest in 25 new stores throughout 2023.

"Store closures remain minimal and are a result of the overall optimisation of our store estate.

"Wherever possible employees will be redeployed to nearby stores."

Responding to the closure, Angie West wrote: "Something has to be done about Bromsgrove. It's so sad. It's going to be like a bloody ghost town. These latest closures are devastating. It's about time the council did something..... and quick!"

Dilly said: "Only positive maybe use the empty ones into homes for those who need ...!"