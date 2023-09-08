Gwent Police are investigating reports of a burglary at Garnlydan Football Club's lock-up.

The incident is reported to have occurred at the storage unit on the grounds of a commercial property Queensway, Ebbw Vale at around 8.45pm on Friday, September 1.

Several items, including an orange Kubota tractor, a generator, and a Flymo petrol lawnmower, were reportedly taken.

With the investigation ongoing, an online fundraising campaign has been launched to help pay for replacement equipment.

Club greenkeeper Lenny Hutton is described as being "up the pitch everyday and working to ensure the pitch is the best it can be".

To contribute and help fund new equipment, head to gofundme.com/f/garnlydan-fc

Help Gwent Police investigate Garnlydan Football Club burglary

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV, is asked to call 101 or direct message us on Facebook or X (formally Twitter) quoting log reference 2300294885," a spokesperson said.