Liam O’Leary, 41, was found not guilty of sexual touching and exposure against the woman in the city on November 15, 2021.

The judge, Recorder David Harris, directed the jury to acquit the defendant after the prosecution later offered no evidence.

Mr O’Leary, of Cypress Crescent, St Mellons, Cardiff, had denied the charges against him.

He left Newport Crown Court a free man.