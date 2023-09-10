The organisers of Colour Clash UK – an annual festival in Newport packed with live music which includes a paint fight – have announced a Hallowe’en event for Newport

Here’s what you need to know about the 2023 event...

When is it?





Colour Clash UK Hallowe’en will take place in Newport on Saturday, October 28, so will not clash with any plans for Hallowe’en which falls on Tuesday, October 31.

Where is it?





Colour Clash UK Hallowe’en will take place at Queens Hotel based on Bridge Street in Newport.

Who will be performing?





Although the full line-up is to be confirmed, Andy Whitby will headline Color Clash UK Hallowe’en in Newport.

Organisers are promising “some incredible guests” to join the line up with previous guests at the event including David Rust, Billy Gillies, Kutski, Paul Clark, and others.

Is there an age limit?





Guests to Colour Clash UK Hallowe’en must be aged 18+ and photo ID will be requires – this can be a passport or driving license.

How much are tickets?





Earlybird and first release tickets for Colour Clash UK Hallowe’en have already sold out. Second release tickets for the event are £10.15 which includes the booking fee charge.

When the final release tickets for this event go on sale they will be £11.25 which also includes the booking fee charge.

How can I book tickets?





Tickets for Colour Clash UK Hallowe’en 2023 are now on sale and available online at https://rb.gy/gye50

What about Colour Clash festival?





Although Colour Clash 2023 has already taken place, the festival has confirmed that it will return next year.

Colour Clash will return to Newport on Saturday, July 20, 2024, and early bird tickets have already sold out. People wanting to pre-register for priority access to Colour Clash 2024 tickets can do so online – meaning they’ll be first to know when the line-up is released and tickets are next on sale.

Pre-registration is available online at https://shorturl.at/abHV9