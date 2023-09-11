A MAN is facing a prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to cocaine and cannabis charges.
Aaran Sargeant, 29, from Blackwood pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.
The offences occurred in Caerphilly on June 23.
Sargeant, of Lewis Lewis Avenue, is due to be sentenced on October 20.
He was remanded in custody at Newport Crown Court by Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant.
The defendant was told to also expect a proceeds of crime hearing in the future.
