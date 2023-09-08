The crash, near Rougemont School, occurred at around 7am this morning.

Police say they were assisted by fire and ambulance services.

The rider, a 45-year-old man, was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident happened on Malpas Road (Image: Google Maps)

The crash happened in morning rush hour right next to this school (Image: Google Maps)

On the crash, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a crash in Malpas Road at around 7.25am.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue.

"The collision involved a van and a motorbike.

"The motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing."