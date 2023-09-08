At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday, September 7, a change of use planning application for 14 Bethcar Street in the town was presented to councillors.

The application by the Connells group was brought in front of the Planning Committee as changing the building’s use from a shop to estate agents is against planning policy.

Planning officer, Joanne White said: “It’s located within Ebbw Vale town centre in the primary retail area with the last use of the property being an A1 (retail) with it formally known as Hays Travel Agents.

“There are no internal alterations are proposed and any new signage would be subject to a separate planning application unless allowed under permitted development rights.

“No public objections have been received.”

Mrs White said that the council’s Planning Policy team had confirmed that the application fell foul of policy DM5 of the Local Development Plan (LDP) which “restricts changes of use in the primary retail area to A1 uses only.”

“However, there are other material considerations to take into account when determining the application,” said Mrs White.

Mrs White added that the property had been marketed for sale as an A1 use retail unit but there had been no interest in it.

Mrs White recommended deviating from the policy and approving the application as it “would be more beneficial for the primary retail area to have units in use.”

Cllr Wayne Hodgins said: “It was said that this was previously a travel agents, and they sell us holidays, and an estate agents sells us houses.

“I can’t see really any major issue here as they are of a similar usage.”

He asked whether the building had been used as a shop since the travel agents had left.

Mrs White said: “Although they are similar in nature the use class order does list them as being different uses.

“The order identifies a travel agent as A1 and Estate Agent as A2 hence the need for the application.”

Cllr Hodgins added that he was “fully supportive” of the proposal.

Cllr David Wilkshire said: “Empty shops make the town look terrible I’m all in favour of this.”

Councillors unanimously voted in favour of the application.