Don’t put away the swimming pool yet, as the Met Office has predicted that the warm weather will continue into the weekend before temperatures start to dip at the start of next week.

Gwent has experienced its hottest September since 2016, as temperatures are expected to peak at 29 degrees on Saturday.

But there is change on the way, as the forecaster has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms as Gwent could be hit with thundery showers on Sunday.

There is an increasing chance on Sunday that we could experience some intense thundery downpours which will be welcomed by most following a spell of hot weather.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Nick Silkstone said: “A cold front will begin to influence things as it arrives from the northwest over the weekend, though it’ll remain very warm or hot to the southeast of this front.

"There’s a chance the thunderstorm risk for some central and western areas from Friday, but more especially Saturday onwards may require a warning response, with some potentially impactful downpours.

“The exact details on the likely positioning of these downpours are still being determined, and indeed many places may see little if any rain on Friday and Saturday.”

The Met Office’s long-term forecast from Tuesday, September 12, to Thursday, September 21, promises to be cooler with light to moderate winds expected as well as overnight fog could occur.

Temperatures from tomorrow are expected to reach 28 degrees across Gwent and will hit 30 degrees across Monmouthshire before dropping to 18 degrees from Wednesday onward, with pollen count at medium.