His time on the throne has been short, but far from uneventful. Reports have suggested that Charles had more engagements compared to the Queen in her first year.

The new king has met with foreign diplomats, courted controversy from campaign groups, made his first Christmas speech and much more.

Here we take a look at eight key moments of King Charles III's reign so far:

Queen Elizabeth II's death - 8th September 2022

Charles had been at his mother’s bedside as she passed away at Balmoral in northeast Scotland, then returned to London to greet crowds outside Buckingham Palace who had gathered to pay their respects.

Inaugural address - 9th September 2022

Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth II immediately after her death at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022.

In his first address to the nation and the Commonwealth on Friday 9 September, the King said: "Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing.

"As The Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.

"And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life.

The Accession Council took place at 10 am on Saturday 10 September at the State Apartments in St James’s Palace.

Charles conferred the title of Prince of Wales to his eldest son and heir Prince William and expressed his love for his younger son Harry and his wife Meghan, who left the royal fold in 2020.

He toured the UK during the 10-day mourning period before his mother’s state funeral on September 19.

Appointing Prime Minister - 12 October 2022

One of the King’s most important powers under the royal prerogative is the appointment of a Prime Minister and other Ministers of the Crown.

The King’s first regular audience with his first Prime Minister, Liz Truss, took place on 12 October 2022. Eight days later, Ms Truss resigned.

First Christmas message - 25 December 2022

Charles made his first Christmas address to the UK and the Commonwealth on December 25, continuing a tradition that began in 1932.

From St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, west of London, where his mother and father Philip were laid to rest, he again thanked people for the “love and sympathy” expressed following her death.

But he also hailed the “heartfelt solidarity” of Britons helping others struggling with a worsening cost of living crisis.

Zelenskyy visit - 8 February 2023

On 8 February 2023, the King met President Vlodomyr Zelenskyy shortly before the Ukrainian leader addressed MPs and peers in Westminster Hall.

During his speech, Zelenskyy alluded to his audience at Buckingham Palace by saying: “The King is an Air Force pilot and in Ukraine today, every Air Force pilot is a king.”

New stamps ushered in - 28th April 2023

Stamps bearing the King’s effigy, HM King Charles III Definitives, were issued in April 2023, while the first featuring his silhouette entered circulation the previous month.

A special series of coronation stamps were also issued in May 2023. Low-Value Definitives entered circulation in August 2023.

King Charles' coronation - 6 May 2023

The religious ceremony to officially recognise Charles as king took place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in central London.

The coronation was the first in Britain since his mother’s in 1953 and the first of a king since 1937 and saw Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby place the golden Crown of St Edward on his head.

Most of the Christian ceremony stayed true to its ancient roots but the service was adapted to reflect the changing nature and diversity of modern Britain.

Charles’s younger son Prince Harry, who in January published a tell-all memoir about royal life, played no formal role and was absent when the family greeted the public from the Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards.

'Not my king' - Several events

The death of Queen Elizabeth II provided British Republicans with an opportunity to publicise their calls to abolish the monarchy.

Protesters waving placards and wearing yellow t-shirts proclaiming “not my king” have become a common sight at royal walkabouts in the last year.

Patrick Thelwell hurled eggs towards the King and Queen Consort as they arrived at Micklegate Bar on 9 November 2022.

At his coronation, hundreds gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square and some 60 were arrested in a police operation that provoked an outcry about freedom of speech.