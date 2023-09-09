We are featuring just a few of them.

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/

Tinkerbell is a domestic short hair cat who arrived at the sanctuary in May.

Born in February 2018, Tinkerbell became tempramental in November 2022, despite being with her owners from 12 weeks old.

The sanctuary investigated her behaviour at the vets and found that due to her not being spayed, she had a very inflamed uterus and benign cysts. The sanctuary believes this could have contributed to her sudden change in behaviour, due to her being in pain and going through continuous seasons.

She is full of energy but also likes to have her space bubble respected.

She has always been an indoor cat which is why a large catio area would be ideal for her, but not essential. She would be best suited to a home where she is the only pet.

Chester is a Lurcher cross who was born in 2020 who arrived at the sanctuary in June.

He is a very quiet boy who adores human attention but he can be anxious at times. He is good on lead and walks calmly at your pace of choosing.

Chester lived with his previous owners since he was a puppy just before the first Covid-19 lockdown.

They didn't want him to be unsocialised so the owner carried him with her wherever she went. Therefore, the owner now believes this may be the reason why he struggles with being left alone. And he now has the ability to open doors.

He has isolation and separation anxiety and his adopters must know how is best to manage this. He is not able to live with a cat.

Beau is a Labrador cross who was born in 2011 and arrived at the sanctuary in July.

She was found to be suffering from an uncomfortable condition named 'Entropion', Alopecia and other skin conditions. She had been receiving treatment on and off for this over the last few years but after having the conditions for so long, has now been left with permanent scarring around her eyes.

Beau's medical needs are still on-going and the sanctuary is waiting to hear whether the skin is good enough for her to have the Entropion surgery done. This will correct her inverted eyelashes from rubbing and digging into her eyes.

Any adopters will need to be willing to continue with her medication before/after the operation.

Beau adores attention from her carers and is very keen on playing fetch, just don't throw it too far or she won't see it! Beau's range of vision is around 13ft.

Beau needs to be the only pet in the household.

Her adopters need to be patient and aware of all of the above.

The sanctuary is confident that she will absolutely flourish in the right home.